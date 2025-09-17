Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 991.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $608.42. The company has a market cap of $729.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

