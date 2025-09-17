Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

