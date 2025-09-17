Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Position Cut by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

