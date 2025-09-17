Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

