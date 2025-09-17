Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Stock Position Raised by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 121,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

