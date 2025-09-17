VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Position Decreased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.