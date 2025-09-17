Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 80,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $225.51. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

