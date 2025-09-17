Triumph Capital Management Sells 4,786 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,101,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,574,000 after acquiring an additional 222,432 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 50.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,181,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,679,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 94.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,649,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. BCE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 434.48%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

