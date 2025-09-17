Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $603.80 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $117.26 and a twelve month high of $605.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.95.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

