Triumph Capital Management Has $595,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 199.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

