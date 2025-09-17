Triumph Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after acquiring an additional 969,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $763.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.86. The company has a market capitalization of $722.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $740.25 and its 200 day moving average is $774.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

