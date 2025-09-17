Triumph Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,472,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Salesforce by 567.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 7,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

