Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.84 and traded as low as C$18.51. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Transcontinental Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.43.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

