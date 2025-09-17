Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,231,000 after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

