Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF $FSCC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FSCC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 2.70% of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSCC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (FSCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in small-cap US companies within the Russell 2000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FSCC was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

