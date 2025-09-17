Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF $FTRB

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTRB opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

