Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balefire LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

