Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 191,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

