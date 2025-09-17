Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.