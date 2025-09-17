Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

