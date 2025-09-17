Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Loar makes up 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Loar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loar by 232.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loar by 38.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after buying an additional 327,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Loar by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares during the period.

LOAR stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Loar had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

LOAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

