Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,464.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average of $250.49. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

