Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

NYSE SPGI opened at $541.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

