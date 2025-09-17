Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

