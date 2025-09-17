Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,374 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7,318.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,420,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

HMOP stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.