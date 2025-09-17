The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

