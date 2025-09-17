The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

