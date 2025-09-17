The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 7,732 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $72,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,051,035 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,260.05. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,147 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $57,966.21.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,330 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $107,408.40.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,101 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $180,122.43.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,924 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $121,227.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,080 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56,848.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,894 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $64,596.78.

On Thursday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,952 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $37,464.96.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GRX opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 98,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

