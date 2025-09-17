Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Boosted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

