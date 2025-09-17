Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.69 and its 200-day moving average is $305.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $51,999,662 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

