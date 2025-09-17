Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,918.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,965.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.83. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

