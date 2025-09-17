Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Qualys comprises 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $13,291,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $25,944.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,557.04. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $1,126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 205,951 shares in the company, valued at $27,286,447.99. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

