Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after acquiring an additional 563,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

