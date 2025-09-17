Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.9% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $468.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.76 and a 200-day moving average of $490.16. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

