Taylor Greenwald Sells 438 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CFO Taylor Greenwald sold 438 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $12,758.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,485.28. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IBEX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.77. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.