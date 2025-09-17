Target Corporation $TGT Stake Raised by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Target Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

