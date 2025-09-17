Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,760,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

