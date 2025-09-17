Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $262.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.