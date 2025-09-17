Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Distribute Oct 25 Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a oct 25 dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.01. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$695.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.