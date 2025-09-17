Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,207,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the second quarter valued at about $11,481,000.

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

