Sunpointe LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $232.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

