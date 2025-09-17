Sunpointe LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $79.04.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

