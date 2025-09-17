Subsquid (SQD) Price Reaches $0.0770

Subsquid (SQD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Subsquid has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Subsquid token can now be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Subsquid has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Subsquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116,781.08 or 1.00367850 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116,033.51 or 0.99725350 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.34 or 0.00349231 BTC.

Subsquid Profile

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,899,865 tokens. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 752,892,128.66410195 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.07886493 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $7,283,648.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Subsquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Subsquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Subsquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.