StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 206,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 57,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

