Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

