Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Head to Head Survey

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for La Rosa and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 0.00 Star Equity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Star Equity has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.98%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than La Rosa.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.14 -$14.45 million ($477.55) -0.02 Star Equity $140.06 million 0.20 -$4.77 million ($1.30) -7.85

This table compares La Rosa and Star Equity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Rosa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -31.93% -155.71% -79.10% Star Equity -2.81% -3.81% -2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats La Rosa on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

