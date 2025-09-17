SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Stock Holdings Lifted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $598.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.89 and a 200-day moving average of $555.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

