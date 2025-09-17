SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 188,034 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 511,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 241,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

