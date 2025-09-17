Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 49.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

