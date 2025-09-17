Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $39.82 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,824,000. CoreWeave makes up approximately 11.9% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CoreWeave as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 397,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,835,363.55. This trade represents a 69.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,831,764 shares of company stock valued at $981,444,059 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.16.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

